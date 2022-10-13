COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 45 New Cases And 21 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 45 New Cases And 21 Recoveries

Oct. 13, 2022, 4:11 p.m.

With 45 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,036

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 725 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 45 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 1061 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 6 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 622 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 600 patients are placed in home isolation and 22 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 21 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 987,396 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,018.

