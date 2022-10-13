Ukraine War: Nepal Condemns Russia Annexation

Ukraine War: Nepal Condemns Russia Annexation

Oct. 13, 2022, 6:05 a.m.

Nepal has voted to condemn Russia’s attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine. Nepal has also voted Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier February.

The United Nations General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia's attempts to annex four regions of Ukraine.

The resolution was supported by 143 countries, while 35 states - including China and India - abstained.

As well as Russia, four countries rejected the vote, namely Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Nicaragua.

Although symbolic, it was the highest number of votes against Russia since the invasion.

Last week, in a grand ceremony in the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin signed documents to make the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson part of Russia.

The agreements were signed with the Moscow-installed leaders of the four regions, and came after self-proclaimed referendums in the areas that were denounced as a "sham" by the West.

The resolution calls on the international community not to recognize any of Russia's annexation claim and demands its "immediate reversal". It welcomes and "expresses its strong support" for efforts to de-escalate the conflict through negotiation.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was grateful to the countries that supported it.

"The world had its say - [Russia's] attempts at annexation is worthless and will never be recognized by free nations," he tweeted, adding that Ukraine would "return all its lands".

The General Assembly vote was triggered after Russia used its veto power to prevent action at the Security Council - the body in charge of maintaining international peace and security.

With report from BBC

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi Paid A Farewell Call On Foreign Minister Dr.Khadka
Oct 13, 2022
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Province 1 And Bagmati
Oct 13, 2022
NEPAL, INDIA ELECTRITY TRADE :Export Boom
Oct 12, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 45 New Case And 22 Recoveries
Oct 12, 2022
Trishuli Jal Vidhyut Company Limited (TJVCL) Revised Notice
Oct 12, 2022

More on News

Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi Paid A Farewell Call On Foreign Minister Dr.Khadka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Trishuli Jal Vidhyut Company Limited (TJVCL) Revised Notice By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 12 minutes ago
Chinese Ambassador Pays Farewell Call On CoAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 36 minutes ago
Nepal Army Conducted Fulpati feu de joie By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
CAAN Bans Flying Kites Around Airport Area By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
CESIF Organizes Talk Program On Geopolitics and Foreign Engagement in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast: Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Province 1 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 13, 2022
NEPAL, INDIA ELECTRITY TRADE :Export Boom By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 45 New Case And 22 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2022
Health Patch-Up By Hemang Dixit Oct 12, 2022
Kalikot Landslide: 1,495 Houses Damaged And 3000 People Displaced By Agencies Oct 12, 2022
Russian Forces Target Civilian Infrastructure In Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 12, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75