Mass Shooting At Russian Military Site Leaves 11 Dead

Oct. 16, 2022, 11:05 a.m.

A shooting incident at a military training ground in western Russia has left 11 people dead and 15 others wounded. The Russian defense ministry is describing it as a terrorist attack.

The Russian state news agency has cited the defense ministry as saying that two men with rifles opened fire on soldiers at a facility in the western region of Belgorod on Saturday. The region borders Ukraine.

The soldiers were engaged in target practice. They were due to be sent to Ukraine.

The defense ministry is referring to the incident as a terrorist assault. It says the two assailants were killed at the site. The ministry adds that the individuals hailed from a former Soviet nation.

Agencies

