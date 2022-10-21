U.S. Ambassador To Nepal Thompson Paid A Courtesy Call To PM Deuba

U.S. Ambassador To Nepal Thompson Paid A Courtesy Call To PM Deuba

Oct. 21, 2022, 8:03 p.m.

Ambassador Dean R. Thompson paid a courtesy call To Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting, they exchanged views on further deepening bilateral relations between the two countries.

“It was a pleasure to meet with Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Deuba today to discuss how we can build on the strong foundation of 75 years of U.S. – Nepal partnership!,” tweets Ambassador Dean R. Thompson after his meeting.

