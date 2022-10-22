Sixty Israeli Trekkers including Ten Physically Challenged Israeli Trekkers With Wheelchiair Starts Round Annapurna Trekking

A group of sixty Israeli trekkers arrived to Nepal this Wednesday with the goal to trek around Annapurna Trail. The group includes ten physically challenged trekkers, assisted by wheelchairs. The team has set off to the Annapurna Trail today. An EPSA Nepal (Disabled Centre Nepal) Representative also joined in the expedition together with her aid.

Ambassador Hanan Goder along with representatives from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and Nepal Tourism Board had welcomed the trekkers upon their arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

Through this audacious activity, the delegation hopes to inspire and send out a message of inclusiveness. Physical challenges should not set limitations for trekking the beautiful mountains of Nepal.

The Embassy of Israel wishes them a successful expedition.