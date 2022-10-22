Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province

Oct. 22, 2022, 8:13 a.m.

Light rain is possible at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

U.S. Ambassador To Nepal Thompson Paid A Courtesy Call To PM Deuba
Oct 21, 2022
U.S. Ambassador To Nepal Dean R. Thompson Presented His Credential To President Bhandari
Oct 21, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 48 New Case And 54 Recoveries
Oct 21, 2022
Comedian Apurva Chhitiz Singh Released On Bail
Oct 21, 2022
US Dollar Touches All-time High Against Nepali Rupees
Oct 21, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecasting: Light Rain Is Likely In Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecasting: Mainly Fair In Province 1,Madhesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecasting: Light Rain And Thunder Is Likely To Occur In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecasting: Light Rain And Thunder Is Likely In Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Moderate Rainfall Is Likely In Province 1 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Bhaitika 2022: Auspicious Hour At 11.37 On October 27 By Agencies Oct 22, 2022
U.S. Ambassador To Nepal Thompson Paid A Courtesy Call To PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2022
U.S. Ambassador To Nepal Dean R. Thompson Presented His Credential To President Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2022
Nepal’s Merchandise Export Decreased By 34.9 Percent In Last Two Months: NRB By Agencies Oct 21, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 48 New Case And 54 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 21, 2022
Who Will Be The Next British PM To Replace Liz Truss By Agencies Oct 21, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75