UN Military Advisor General Drop Calls On COAS General Sharma

Advisor of the Office of Military Affairs of United Nations General Birame Drop calls on Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma today at Nepal Army headquarters.

General Birame is in Kathmandu to take part in two days of special programs by the Nepal Army on UN Day. He arrived today. He was received by Major General Yog Raj Sharma At TIA.

During the meeting, they discussed the matter related to the contribution made by the Nepal Army to establish world peace and the needs of the Nepal Army and participation in world peace in the future.

General Diop highly appreciated the contribution made by Nepali Peacekeepers in various UN Peacekeeping missions. Similarly, COAS General thanked General Diop for the opportunity and support by United Nations and expressed the hope that they will continue to receive such support. He has expressed the commitment that Nepal Army will be deployed with professionalism and effective way in Peacekeeping Missions.