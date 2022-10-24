Today Is The Day Of End Of Dark Era, MD Ghising Calls Consumers To Use Light As Much As Possible

As Laxmi Puja is known as a religious festival of light and enlightenment globally, the day is a highly important day to remember ending the decades-long prolonged black day or load shedding of up to 18 hours.

After the appointment of MD in the second tenure, MD Ghsing further enhanced the capacity of NEA with backing from the Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal whose leadership is highly important to mark this year's Deepawali with the electricity generated within the country.

Not only did the supply help to ease darkness, but the end of load shedding also immensely contributed to Nepal’s GDP growth of an average of 5 percent in the last six years except for the period of Covid-19.

Led by Managing Director Kul Man Ghising, Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) announced the end of load shedding in 2016 giving high relief to the consumers.

As today marks the seventh year of the end of load shedding, MD Ghising along with the head of Consumer Division Deputy Managing Director Manoj Silwal visited various substations in Kathmandu Valley and directed all NEA staff to respond immediately if the light is off in any areas.

For MD Ghising, it was a very hard time six years ago to implement the decision of ending load shedding as he needed a balance to maintain import as well. MD Ghising has relief this time as he has a surplus of domestically produced electricity at hand.

In his statement, MD Ghising, who many people regard as a man of bringing light to end the darkness, called the consumers to use the optimum level of electricity using the lights.

Although there is enough electricity, MD Ghising has decided to remain in the load dispatch center today to encourage and back his colleagues to maintain the distribution situation.

“I call all consumers to use all lights, and bulbs and celebrate the festival without any hesitation. I will be there at the load dispatch center with my colleagues to ensure the supply,” said Ghising, who has played a key role to make Nepal as a country to export electricity to India.