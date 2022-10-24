Today Is The Day Of End Of Dark Era, MD Ghising Calls Consumers To Use Light As Much As Possible

Today Is The Day Of End Of Dark Era, MD Ghising Calls Consumers To Use Light As Much As Possible

Oct. 24, 2022, 5:41 p.m.

As Laxmi Puja is known as a religious festival of light and enlightenment globally, the day is a highly important day to remember ending the decades-long prolonged black day or load shedding of up to 18 hours.

After the appointment of MD in the second tenure, MD Ghsing further enhanced the capacity of NEA with backing from the Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal whose leadership is highly important to mark this year's Deepawali with the electricity generated within the country.

Not only did the supply help to ease darkness, but the end of load shedding also immensely contributed to Nepal’s GDP growth of an average of 5 percent in the last six years except for the period of Covid-19.

Ghising at dispatch center 2.jpg

Led by Managing Director Kul Man Ghising, Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) announced the end of load shedding in 2016 giving high relief to the consumers.

Ghising at dispatch center 2222.jpg

As today marks the seventh year of the end of load shedding, MD Ghising along with the head of Consumer Division Deputy Managing Director Manoj Silwal visited various substations in Kathmandu Valley and directed all NEA staff to respond immediately if the light is off in any areas.

For MD Ghising, it was a very hard time six years ago to implement the decision of ending load shedding as he needed a balance to maintain import as well. MD Ghising has relief this time as he has a surplus of domestically produced electricity at hand.

In his statement, MD Ghising, who many people regard as a man of bringing light to end the darkness, called the consumers to use the optimum level of electricity using the lights.

kulman-ghising-1024x663.jpg

Although there is enough electricity, MD Ghising has decided to remain in the load dispatch center today to encourage and back his colleagues to maintain the distribution situation.

“I call all consumers to use all lights, and bulbs and celebrate the festival without any hesitation. I will be there at the load dispatch center with my colleagues to ensure the supply,” said Ghising, who has played a key role to make Nepal as a country to export electricity to India.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 40 New Case And 43 Recoveries
Oct 24, 2022
Laxmi Puja 2022: Importance And Significant
Oct 24, 2022
Kukur Tihar, Laxmi Puja Being Observed Today
Oct 24, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Province 1, Madhesh and Bagmati Provinces
Oct 24, 2022
UN Military Advisor General Drop Calls On COAS General Sharma
Oct 23, 2022

More on Economy

Complete The Arun III Project In Time: Chief Secretary Bairagi By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
DFC Approves $100 Million MSMEs Financing Loan To NMB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Nepal’s Merchandise Export Decreased By 34.9 Percent In Last Two Months: NRB By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
US Dollar Touches All-time High Against Nepali Rupees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 13 hours ago
NEPAL-INDIA ELECTRICTY TRADE Request Pending By Keshab Poudel 4 days, 11 hours ago
NEPAL-INDIA ELECTRITY TRADE Export Boom By A Correspondent 5 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 40 New Case And 43 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2022
Laxmi Puja 2022: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2022
Kukur Tihar, Laxmi Puja Being Observed Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2022
South, North Korea Exchange Warning Shots Near Maritime Border By Agencies Oct 24, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Province 1, Madhesh and Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 24, 2022
Nepal Is Committed Increasing The Participation Of Women In Peacekeeping By Shanker Das Bairagi Oct 23, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75