Russian Diplomat Western Countries helping Kiev To Make Dirty Bomb

Russia believes that some Western countries could be helping Ukraine to make a dirty bomb, Konstantin Vorontsov, a deputy director at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s non-proliferation and arms control department, said at a UN General Assembly First Committee meeting Tuesday.

However, western countries dismissed the accusation saying Russia using the propaganda to divert attention of world to its war against Ukraine.

"The goal is obvious: to accuse Russia of using weapons of mass destruction. The Ukrainian government and its Western handlers expect that would set off a powerful anti-Russian campaign, undermine confidence in Moscow and its partners, and lead to the isolation of our country on the international stage," the diplomat said. "According to our information, the Ukrainian side has already begun to implement the plan. For example, the Eastern Ore Enrichment Plant in the city of Zhyoltye Vody and and the Nuclear Research Institute in Kiev have been tasked with making that type of a bomb. We don’t rule out that assistance in pursuing this goal is provided by some Western countries, which, according to reports we are receiving, are in talks with Ukraine to supply components for the dirty bomb."

"We are obviously dealing with a complete atrophy of critical thinking. In their maniacal desire to slander Russia and whitewash Ukraine, Western countries are ready to risk the safety, well-being and even lives of their own citizens," he said in the article, shared by the Russian embassy in Washington. "Our appeals to change their mind fall on deaf ears of the Western hotheads. Therefore, we are increasingly forced to turn to the public."

According to the diplomat, independent media and experts are "the last opportunity to open everyone’s eyes to what is indeed happening and shed the light on the danger of western adventures leading to irreversible consequences and mass deaths of innocent civilians."

On Monday, Russian Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops head Igor Kirillov said during a briefing that the Russian Defense Ministry has made its forces ready to operate "in radioactive contamination conditions," because it has information about Kiev’s readiness to use a "dirty bomb." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said about the "dirty bomb" threat, adding that Russia will raise this issue at the UN Security Council level.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu had phone calls with his counterparts from the US, the UK, Turkey and France, warning them about this threat from Ukraine. However, Washington, London and Paris claimed that they do not believe the Russian information.

Britain's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN James Kariuki said, "We've seen and heard no new evidence in this private meeting." He called Russia's allegation "transparently false."

Kariuki added, "And we should be clear, this is pure Russian misinformation of the kind we've seen many times before." Norway's UN mission posted a message on Twitter. It said that Russia should stop spreading undocumented allegations.

Source: TASS And NHK