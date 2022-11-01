NEA Is Expanding Transmission Line And Strengthening Distribution Systems All Over Nepal: MD Ghsing

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Kul Man Ghising said that they are going to expand the transmission and distribution infrastructure to make the electricity supply reliable and trustworthy and to target the places where there is a possibility of settlement expansion and establishment of industrial corridors.

Keeping in mind to increase the internal consumption and export surplus electricity to India, Nepal Electricity Authority(NEA) is going to expand and strengthen the transmission and distribution system in order to increase domestic consumption of electricity. The Authority will expand transmission infrastructure to export surplus electricity to India and Bangladesh.

A high-level team led by MD Ghising recently visited Sunsari, Morang and Jhapa and took information on the infrastructure needed to increase electricity consumption and export.

“In the long term, it is seen that India's Siliguri, Purnia and Kishanganj points will be closer to India and Bangladesh for electricity export, therefore it is necessary to expand the transmission network by constructing a 400 kV transmission line from the 400 kV Inaruwa substation along the Postal Highway and a 400 kV substation in the Anarmani area of Jhapa,” he said.

"This line is essential to make the electricity supply reliable in that area. This line will also support increased consumption of electricity and more transmission networks will be prepared for the export of electricity to India and Bangladesh."

The team visited Siliguri Substation 400/220 kV Binnaguri of Power Grid India in West Bengal and acquired information about electricity import and export.

Electricity generated from the Tala Hydroelectric Project of Bhutan is connected to the substation.

Targeting Sunsari, Morang and Jhapa districts under Province 1, which have the potential to boost electricity consumption, the NEA will build high-capacity electricity transmission and distribution line infrastructure.

In addition, more transmission line infrastructure will be built for power export in India and Bangladesh, it said.

The Authority is running a campaign to strengthen the transmission and distribution system and expand the infrastructure with short-term and long-term plans to increase the domestic consumption of electricity generated in the country.

There is a program of the Authority to upgrade the existing infrastructure as well.

The team has carried out on-site studies to identify the possibility of constructing a cross-border transmission line between the Indian State of West Bengal, the shortest route for power export to Bangladesh, suitable locations for the construction of transmission lines and substations, said the NEA

The team also conducted an on-site study and received information about the electricity transmission and distribution infrastructures under construction and currently in operation in Sunsari, Morang and Jhapa.