NEA Is Expanding Transmission Line And Strengthening Distribution Systems All Over Nepal: MD Ghsing

NEA Is Expanding Transmission Line And Strengthening Distribution Systems All Over Nepal: MD Ghsing

Nov. 1, 2022, 8:25 a.m.

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Kul Man Ghising said that they are going to expand the transmission and distribution infrastructure to make the electricity supply reliable and trustworthy and to target the places where there is a possibility of settlement expansion and establishment of industrial corridors.

MD Ghishin discussin with workers.jpg

Keeping in mind to increase the internal consumption and export surplus electricity to India, Nepal Electricity Authority(NEA) is going to expand and strengthen the transmission and distribution system in order to increase domestic consumption of electricity. The Authority will expand transmission infrastructure to export surplus electricity to India and Bangladesh.

A high-level team led by MD Ghising recently visited Sunsari, Morang and Jhapa and took information on the infrastructure needed to increase electricity consumption and export.

“In the long term, it is seen that India's Siliguri, Purnia and Kishanganj points will be closer to India and Bangladesh for electricity export, therefore it is necessary to expand the transmission network by constructing a 400 kV transmission line from the 400 kV Inaruwa substation along the Postal Highway and a 400 kV substation in the Anarmani area of Jhapa,” he said.

Kulman in Itahari.jpg

"This line is essential to make the electricity supply reliable in that area. This line will also support increased consumption of electricity and more transmission networks will be prepared for the export of electricity to India and Bangladesh."

The team visited Siliguri Substation 400/220 kV Binnaguri of Power Grid India in West Bengal and acquired information about electricity import and export.

Electricity generated from the Tala Hydroelectric Project of Bhutan is connected to the substation.

Targeting Sunsari, Morang and Jhapa districts under Province 1, which have the potential to boost electricity consumption, the NEA will build high-capacity electricity transmission and distribution line infrastructure.

MD Ghising at substation .jpg

In addition, more transmission line infrastructure will be built for power export in India and Bangladesh, it said.

The Authority is running a campaign to strengthen the transmission and distribution system and expand the infrastructure with short-term and long-term plans to increase the domestic consumption of electricity generated in the country.

There is a program of the Authority to upgrade the existing infrastructure as well.

The team has carried out on-site studies to identify the possibility of constructing a cross-border transmission line between the Indian State of West Bengal, the shortest route for power export to Bangladesh, suitable locations for the construction of transmission lines and substations, said the NEA

The team also conducted an on-site study and received information about the electricity transmission and distribution infrastructures under construction and currently in operation in Sunsari, Morang and Jhapa.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Handing Over Of Vehicles By Government Of India To Nepal For Conduct Of Elections
Nov 01, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Mainly Fair In Rest
Nov 01, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 36 Recoveries
Oct 31, 2022
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1And Gandaki
Oct 31, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9 New Case And 34 Recoveries
Oct 30, 2022

More on Economy

Upper Trishuli 3B Hydro Project Sells Remaining Shares By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Today Is The Day Of End Of Dark Era, MD Ghising Calls Consumers To Use Light As Much As Possible By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Complete The Arun III Project In Time: Chief Secretary Bairagi By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
DFC Approves $100 Million MSMEs Financing Loan To NMB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Nepal’s Merchandise Export Decreased By 34.9 Percent In Last Two Months: NRB By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
US Dollar Touches All-time High Against Nepali Rupees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Handing Over Of Vehicles By Government Of India To Nepal For Conduct Of Elections By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2022
Clean Cooking Forum 2022 Ghana: Nepal’s Learning By A Correspondent Nov 01, 2022
What Did Nepal Learn From Ghana? The Perspective By A Correspondent Nov 01, 2022
EC Fixes Election Campaign Period From November 3-17 By Agencies Nov 01, 2022
We Are Just Suspending Grain Deal: Putin By Agencies Nov 01, 2022
Chinese President Xi meets Vietnam's Supreme Leader In Beijing By Agencies Nov 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75