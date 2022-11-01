Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Mainly Fair In Rest

Nov. 1, 2022, 7:40 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonibght.

