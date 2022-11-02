High-Level German Delegation Calls On Foreign Secretary Paudyal

A high-level German delegation led by Parliamentary State Secretary Dr. Bärbel Kofler met the Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal today.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the German delegation included Members of the German Federal Parliament (Bundestag) and the Ambassador of Germany in Kathmandu.

“The two sides had fruitful conversations on key areas of German cooperation in Nepal including renewable energy and health. They also discussed various other matters of mutual interest,” said a press release.

Led by Dr. Bärbel Kofler, the Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, German delegation arrived today for four-day visit to Nepal.