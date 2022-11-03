Foreign Secretary Paudyal Received U.S. Ambassador To Nepal Dean Thompson

Foreign Secretary Paudyal Received U.S. Ambassador To Nepal Dean Thompson

Nov. 3, 2022, 4:42 p.m.

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal received newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Dean R. Thompson at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singhdurbar.

“During their conversation, they reviewed various aspects of Nepal-US relations, including the US cooperation in different areas of Nepal's development,” tweets Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 45 New Cases And 23 Recoveries
Nov 03, 2022
Japanese Ambassador Kikuta Pays A Courtesy Call On CEC Thapaliya
Nov 03, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Fair In Rest Of Nepal
Nov 03, 2022
High-Level German Delegation Calls On Foreign Secretary Paudyal
Nov 02, 2022
German Delegation In Four Day Visit To Nepal
Nov 02, 2022

More on National

High-Level German Delegation Calls On Foreign Secretary Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 53 minutes ago
German Delegation In Four Day Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
U.S Ambassador Thompson Paid A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Clean Cooking Forum 2022 Ghana: Nepal’s Learning By A Correspondent 2 days, 5 hours ago
EC Fixes Election Campaign Period From November 3-17 By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
Tony Hagen, Helvetas, Record-Breaking Suspension Bridges In Parbat And Baglung By Keshab Poudel 4 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 45 New Cases And 23 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2022
Japanese Ambassador Kikuta Pays A Courtesy Call On CEC Thapaliya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2022
Germany Enlisting Nepal In The Assistance Recipient Countries By Agencies Nov 03, 2022
Mugu And Humla Will Be Connected With Central Grid: MD Ghising By Agencies Nov 03, 2022
Russians Rejoin Grain Deal By Agencies Nov 03, 2022
North Korean Missile Presumably Intermediate- Or Long-range Missile: South Korean Media By Agencies Nov 03, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75