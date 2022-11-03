Foreign Secretary Paudyal Received U.S. Ambassador To Nepal Dean Thompson

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal received newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Dean R. Thompson at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singhdurbar.
“During their conversation, they reviewed various aspects of Nepal-US relations, including the US cooperation in different areas of Nepal's development,” tweets Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Nepal.
