World Vision International Nepal Announces Roslyn Hanson Gabriel As Its New National Director

World Vision International Nepal has appointed Roslyn Hanson Gabriel as its new National Director starting November 2022. She takes up the role as the head of the organisation, which has been working for the well-being of the most vulnerable children in Nepal since 2001.

Gabriel will be leading a staff of more than 130 and working with local partners across 16 districts in six provinces of Nepal by taking forward the organisation's current vision to impact the lives of over 200 million vulnerable children by tackling the root causes of poverty.

She said, “I am humbled by this opportunity to build on World Vision International Nepal's focus in helping the most vulnerable children. Alongside our donors and partners, I look forward to accelerated progress as we seek to serve the children and communities in Nepal.”

Gabriel brings to the position, over 18 years of experience in organisational leadership and programme management. Prior to joining World Vision International Nepal, Ms. Gabriel served World Vision offices in Laos, World Vision Cambodia, Australian Medical Association, Nawimana Rural Development Foundation in Sri Lanka, Health Poverty Action, Cambodia; Malteser International, Cambodia (M&CHN & WASH); Medical Teams International and AHAN Partnership in Nutrition. Maternal & Child Health, Nutrition and WASH have been key areas of engagement for her across various countries in Asia.

Roslyn holds a degree in Science from the University of Adelaide and has completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Health from Curtin University of Technology.