Government Of India Hands Over Vehicles To Election Commission Of Nepal

In a ceremony organized today, Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, on behalf of Government of India, handed over 80 vehicles to Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Nepal, as a gift from India for logistical support to Election Commission Nepal (ECN) for conduct of elections.

These 80 vehicles are part of the 200 vehicles that have been provided to Nepal, at their request.

Government of India has been extending support in the form of vehicles as per the request of the Government of Nepal in previous years as well, for the utilization by Election Commission. Till date, 214 vehicles have been gifted to Election Commission.

India and Nepal enjoy multi-faceted and multi-sectoral partnership rooted in strong civilisational links and deep people to people contacts. The handing over of today’s vehicles is reflective of close and friendly relationship between India and Nepal.