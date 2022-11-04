Korea Returnee Migrant Workers Are Playing Important Roles: Ambassador Park

Chong-Suk Park, ambassador of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal said that EPS returnee migrants have experienced several years of living in Korea. He said that after returning to Nepal they have been spreading Korean culture as well as technology while working or doing business in Nepal by utilizing the skills and capital they acquired from Korea.

In his inaugural speech at ANKUR Workshop 2022, Ambassador Park said that the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal has been holding the annual ANKUR Workshop since 2018 in order to support the success of ANKUR members who play an important role as a bridge between Korea and Nepal.

The theme of this year’s workshop was Supporting the Success of Nepali Returnees from Korea.

“I would like to thank Prakash Subedi, president of ANKUR, and the executive team for their efforts to prepare today's workshop together with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal,” said Ambassador/

“ANKUR is the Non-Governmental Organization of Nepali returnee migrants who used to work in Korea through the Employment Permit System (EPS) and returned to Nepal. Due to COVID-19, ANKUR Workshop could not be held in 2020 and 2021, but I am very pleased that the 2022 ANKUR Workshop is held today with so many people attending.

“In Nepal, the Employment Permit System (EPS) has been in effect since 2008. About 78,000 people have been dispatched so far. Currently, about 36,000 people are currently working in Korea. For this year only, a total of 15,000 people are expected to be dispatched to Korea by the end of 2022.”

“I believe that those of you who are familiar with Korea and Nepal are the foundation of friendly relations between the two countries.”

Ambassador said that the returnees are also playing an important role in the economic development and cultural exchange of both countries. “I believe that today's workshop will be an event to share information that will help you to be more successful in the future.”

“In particular, an ODA project of the Korean government will be explained at today's Workshop. The name of the project is The Project for strengthening stage-wise support system for the stable reintegration of Korea returnee migrants in Nepal”, and it will be carried out by KOICA from this year to 2028. I think the information of this project will be very helpful as the project is focused on each and every one of you, EPS returnee migrants.”

Ambassador Park expressed the hope that the success stories of ANKUR members that will be presented today will be a good reference for you to plan and promote your business.

He also said that the workshop will be a good opportunity for ANKUR members to share business ideas and build networks, and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal will do its best for EPS returnee migrants' success and development.

In his keynote speech, Ek Narayan Aryal, Secretary, Ministry of Labor Employment and Social Security, Government of Nepal, thanked the Korean government for supporting Korean returnees Nepalese migrant workers to pursue their knowledge in Nepal.

Secretary Aryal said that EPS is a model and most successful foreign employment scheme launched under government to government model. Secretary Aryal said that Korean returnee migrant workers have been shown successful reintegration of migrant workers in society contributing their knowledge to over development of Nepal.

In the presentation session, Vikas Rawal, Assistant Country Director KOICA presented his paper on the project of strengthening the stage-wise support system for the stable reintegration of Korean returnee migrants in Nepal.

Aaron Kumal, CEO, Smart Tech Agro and Bio Energy Pvt. Ltd presented his paper on Alternative Renewal and Eco-Friendly Fuel Biomass Pellet,

Sushil Singtan shared a Success story of Unnati Hamro Bangur Farm. Chung Yoonhee, Deputy Country Director, also shared her thoughts. Similarly, Kim Un Duck, a Representative of the EPS Center in Nepal, commented on the programs.

Prakash Subedi, President of ANKUR Nepal, highlighted the importance of the program and thanked the Embassy of Korea in Nepal for providing all kinds of support to returnee migrants to pursue a successful venture.