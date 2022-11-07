Chandra Grahan 2022: Do & Don’t

Chandra Grahan 2022 will be visible in Nepal, India and other countries on 8 November 2022, When the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, and the Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon, then there is a lunar eclipse.

The Chandra Grahan 2022 in Nepal and India will be visible from 5:32 pm to 6:18 pm. According to religious gurus, the Chandra Grahan will start at 2:41 pm and it will end at 6:18 pm. Lunar Eclipse 2022 will be visible in North/East Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, Much of South America, the Pacific, the Atlantic, the Indian Ocean, the Arctic, and Antarctica.

The lunar eclipse on 8 November 2022 is the last lunar eclipse of this year, according to the Hindu calendar, the lunar eclipse is going to occur on the full moon of the darker fortnight of the month of Kartik, which will be a total lunar eclipse.

According to religious beliefs, the effect of the lunar eclipse will be for the person of all zodiac signs, Chandra Grahan 2022 can be inauspicious for some special zodiac signs, you can meet the concerned specialist to get information regarding this.

Lunar Eclipse Sutak Time 2022

On the day of a lunar eclipse, the time of Sutak will start from 9:21 am and will remain till 6:18 pm, No religious and auspicious work can be done during the Sutak period because it is likely to affect many zodiac signs, during this lunar eclipse.

Because this year the lunar eclipse is falling on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima, it increases the importance of the last lunar eclipse of this year even more.

We all know that the festival of Kartik Purnima is also known as Dev Deepawali, and this festival is celebrated with pomp in Kashi, because the lunar eclipse is going to happen on 8th November 2022, that is why this year this festival will be celebrated 7th November 2022.

The lunar eclipse which will take place on 8 November 2022 will be fully and partially visible in some parts of India. The time of viewing the lunar eclipse will be two or four minutes ahead or behind each other in different cities of India.

According to Hinduism, it is mandatory for people to take care of some special things during a lunar eclipse, about which information is available below.

Do

According to religious beliefs, during the Sutak period on the day of a lunar eclipse, we should not eat or drink anything.

During the lunar eclipse, Kush or Tulsi leaves should be put on the food items kept in the house, so that the food material does not become impure.

Food items and clothes should be donated to the poor on this day.

Don’t

It is prohibited to practice or perform any religious or auspicious work.

It is forbidden to touch the deity or trees and plants during the lunar eclipse.

According to religious gurus, traveling in the event of a lunar eclipse is inauspicious.

During the lunar eclipse, do not use any sharp, object like scissors, knife, needle, etc.

