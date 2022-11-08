Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Fair In The Rest

Nov. 8, 2022, 7:10 a.m.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country.

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

