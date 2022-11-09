NA Launches A Rescue Operation In Doti district (Photo Feature)

Nov. 9, 2022, 5:13 p.m.

Amid a number of aftershocks, Nepal Army continues its operation mission to save the life of people and place them in secure places. The earthquake measuring 6.6 Richter scale followed by over 200 aftershocks badly damaged the house in the region.

Eathquake 9.jpg

Nepal Army has also been supporting civilian authorities, Nepal Police and Armed Police in the rescue mission,

Earthquake66.jpg

As soon as the earthquake struck Doti Districts, Nepal Army is first to respond mobilizing its personnel for rescue and rehabilitation. Nepal Army’s rescue mission has saved dozens of people buried by the debris of the destroyed house.

Earthquake Doti44.jpg

Earthquake Doti5.jpg

Earthquake Doti4.jpg

Earthquake Doti 99.jpg

Earthquake Doti 9.jpg

Earthquake Doti 3.jpg

Earthquake 888.jpg

Earthqiale doti 2.jpg

doti earthquake.jpg

doti-earthquack.jpg

Earthquake-in-Doti-6.jpg

Photo Source: Nepal Army

