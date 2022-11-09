NA Launches A Rescue Operation In Doti district (Photo Feature)

Amid a number of aftershocks, Nepal Army continues its operation mission to save the life of people and place them in secure places. The earthquake measuring 6.6 Richter scale followed by over 200 aftershocks badly damaged the house in the region.

Nepal Army has also been supporting civilian authorities, Nepal Police and Armed Police in the rescue mission,

As soon as the earthquake struck Doti Districts, Nepal Army is first to respond mobilizing its personnel for rescue and rehabilitation. Nepal Army’s rescue mission has saved dozens of people buried by the debris of the destroyed house.

Photo Source: Nepal Army