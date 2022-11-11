‘The Bamboo Discussion Series’ Kicks Off

The first event, an online discussion of The Bamboo Series focussing on the Change Initiative of the NET Consortium, kicked off on a high note on 10th November. The NET consortium comprises the National Disaster Risk Reduction Centre (NDRC) Nepal, Enterprise for Management, Economic Reform and Gender Equality (EMERGE), and Tangent Waves. The Change Initiative was born out of the International Training Program for Disaster Risk Management, organized by the MSB, Sweden.

Participants included people from civil society, the private sector, and Ms. Fanny Skog from MSB Sweden. The event was organized to discuss, debate, and deliver solutions to build resilient and inclusive businesses. The discussions and experiences of participants were very insightful.

The next event in the series will be held on 22nd November 2022 on the topic ‘Are businesses prepared for disasters?’