Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Province 1,Bagmati And Gandaki

Nov. 11, 2022, 7:15 a.m.

Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 and Gandaki Province. There are Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountaineous region tonight.

