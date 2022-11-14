Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Hilly Regions And Sudur Paschim Province

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Traces to light rain Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the central and western high mountaineous regions and at one or two places of the eastern high mountaineous region.

