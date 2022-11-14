Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Hilly Regions And Sudur Paschim Province

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Hilly Regions And Sudur Paschim Province

Nov. 14, 2022, 7:16 a.m.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Traces to light rain Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall at a few places of the central and western high mountaineous regions and at one or two places of the eastern high mountaineous region.

There is partly to generally cloudy in the hilly and mountainous regions the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Traces to light rain Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 14 New Case And 30 Recoveries
Nov 13, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of Central And Western Mountains
Nov 13, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Case And 24 Recoveries
Nov 12, 2022
Manisha Koirala Call People To Vote RPP
Nov 12, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Gandaki And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Nov 12, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of Central And Western Mountains By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Bagmati, Gandaki And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Province 1,Bagmati And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In Mountain Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places In Western High Mountains By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy In The Hill Fair In The Rest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Election Flashes By Hemang Dixit Nov 14, 2022
Elections Commission Mobilizes 302.693 Security Personal For Elections By Agencies Nov 14, 2022
IOM Nepal Provides Dedicated Training On Disaster Risk Reduction By Agencies Nov 14, 2022
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping To Meet In Person Amid Strained Ties By Agencies Nov 14, 2022
Ministerial-level Talks Of COP27 Begin Today By Agencies Nov 14, 2022
Upcoming Elections: Harbinger Of Change Or Stagnation Of Status Quo? By Dipak Gyawali Nov 13, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75