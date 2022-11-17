Election Commission Orders Government To Arrange Robust Election Eecurity

Nov. 17, 2022, 8:45 a.m.

A meeting of the High-level Election Security Committee held at the Election Commission on Wednesday issued an 11-point instruction to the Nepal Government, the Ministry of Home Affairs and other government agencies to create an environment to hold the upcoming elections in a free, fair, credible and fearless environment.

In its instruction, the EC has asked the government to adopt suitable security strategy to prevent possible incidents like disruption of election, supply of weapons, booth capturing, supply and consumption of liquor products, depriving voters from their rights to cast vote and incidents of threats and intimidation.

The EC has asked all the concerned agencies to actively monitor the activities of election code violation and undesirable activities during the silence period that begins from Thursday midnight. Likewise, the EC has instructed the government to impose a ban on the supply and consumption of liquors from 48 hours prior to the election day and until the final results of the election are declared.

Since electioneering is prohibited from 48 hours prior to the polling day, the EC has asked the security agencies to increase surveillance and completely control all kinds of unwanted activities that contradict the election law, including canvassing.

The Commission has also asked the government to manage systematic movement of vehicles on the polling day by fully complying with the standards issued by the EC regarding to the vehicular movement management on election day, 2022.

Furthermore, the EC has asked the security agencies to arrange sufficient reserve force to reach each polling station within 30 minutes and deploy security patrols as per the requirement.

Source: The Rising Nepal

