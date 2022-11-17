Energy Secretary Ghimire Attended Various Session On Just Transition to Clean Energy In COP 27

Energy Secretary Ghimire Attended Various Session On Just Transition to Clean Energy In COP 27

Nov. 17, 2022, 6:36 p.m.

Secretary of Energy Dinesh Kumar Ghimire attended several sessions at COP 27 on clean energy along with other Nepali delegations.

Ghimire COP 27 cairo.jpg

Secretary Ghimire attended various sessions on Just Transition to Clean Energy and having meetings with FCDO, British Investment Inc., KOEN (Korea), Asia Led Partnership, India, etc.

Ghimire in COP27 with delegation.jpg

According to secretary Ghimire’s Facebook wall, they provided us the opportunity to share Nepal's success stories and best practices on Clean and Renewable Energy with the world.

COP 27.jpg

“We updated the world about our pathway to Clean Energy Transition and reiterated our commitment to fulfill our NDC targets. Also, we invited international investment communities to come and invest on Clean Energy developments projects in Nepal and contribute to global emission reduction to some extent,” writes secretary Ghimire.

He also joined in programs with other Nepali delegations.

Ghimire cop27 111.jpg

Ghimire CoP27.jpg

Photo: Dinesh Ghimire Facebook

