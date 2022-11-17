Weather Forecast: Light Snowing In Eastern And Central Himalayas

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountaineous regions of the country tonight.