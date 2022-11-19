NEA Exported Rs.10.38 Billion Worth Of Electricity To India

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Kul Man Ghising said that NEA has exported electricity worth Rs. 10.38 billion to India during the first five-and-a-half month.

After Nepal started exporting power to India in June this year, NEA has been exporting electricity to India saving the same amount of money Nepal used to spend on the import of electricity. In total, NEA saves Rs. 21 billion in equivalent foreign currency.

According to Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), upwards of 1.26 billion units of surplus electricity were exported, earning Rs. 10.389 billion in revenue by mid-November, 2022. The Authority started selling the surplus electricity in the monsoon period through competition in the day-ahead market of Indian Energy Exchange Limited (IEX) from June 2, 2022.

However, the rivers are dying with the start of winter, the export will likely to reduce. “As the flow of water in the rivers is decreasing, the export of electricity is also gradually decreasing along with the reduction of power generation from the hydroelectric power stations based on river flow,” said MD Ghising.

"Industries are currently not taking electricity according to the approved load, due to which the demand for electricity in the industrial corridors in the country is not increasing. At present, it is likely that the excess electricity will be exported by the third week of December," said MD Ghising.

In a process of allowing more power import from Nepal, the NEA has also received permission for electricity export from the Solukhola Hydropower plant with an additional 23.5 MW installed capacity of the rainy season.

On November 11, the Central Electricity Authority under the Ministry of Power of the government of India gave permission for the sale of electricity generated by Solukhola in the day-ahead market of IEX through competition.

The Authority has now received permission for the sale of 409 MW of electricity generated by 8 hydropower plants in the market.

Since the electricity trade with India is done in Indian rupees, during this period, around IRs. 6.49 billion has been brought into Nepal from the sale of electricity.

In the beginning, 39 megawatts of electricity generated by two power plants was considered as a source and was sold to IEX on a daily basis. After that, 364 megawatts produced by six hydropower plants were being sold daily in the Indian market at a competitive rate from June 10, 2022.

With the start of electricity export from Chilime and Solukhola from November 4 and 5 respectively, the approved capacity of electricity exported to India has reached 409 megawatts.

In IEX, 24 hours are divided into 96 blocks of 15 minutes each and electricity is traded at a competitive rate set by the market.

Therefore, the price of each block is different. The average rate of electricity exported by the Authority till mid-November is Rs. 8.23 per unit

