Vivaha Panchami 2022: Preparation Is Underway In Janakpurdham

As Vivah Panchami 2022 is on the Nov 28, the day know about the Ram Sita marriage date and puja Tithi timings, the preparation is underway in Janakpurdham.

Preparations have begun in Janakpurdham to celebrate the Vivah Panchami festival, which commemorates the marriage of Goddess Sita with Lord Ram in the Treta Yuga.

Janaki Temple’s Assistant Mahant Ram Roshan Das Vaishnav said that preparations had begun to mark the festival for a week from November 23 to November 29.

He informed that the festival would begin from coming Wednesday with the first day being Nagar Darshan (City Visit). Similarly, the second day will be the Phulbari Leela (Garden Tale), third day the Dhanush Yagya (Bow Oblation), fourth day the Tilakotsav (Tilak Festival), fifth day the Matkor festival, sixth day the Ram-Sita marriage ceremony and the seventh day the Janti Bidai (bidding farewell to Ram’s marriage procession).

Rama and Sita’s marriage is celebrated on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha as per the Hindu Panchang. The celebrations of this festival begin several days before as the devotees perform all the rituals with full vigour, devotion, and dedication.

Vivah Panchami Significance

The day of Vivah Panchami is considered significant and sacred in the Ramayana. Lord Ram is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is the eldest son of King Dashrath of Ayodhya. Lord Ram visited Janakpur, Goddess Sita’s birthplace, on the ‘Margashira’ Panchami. He married Sita after breaking Lord Shiva’s bow in the Swayamvara. On Vivah Panchami, worshippers have been celebrating the wedding of Lord Rama and Devi Sita to immortalise the ritual.

Vivah Panchami Story

King Dasharath was once approached by Maharishi Vishwamitra, requesting him to allow Ram to guard his Yagna. King Dasharath reluctantly agreed and allowed Prince Ram and Lakshman to go with sage Vishwamitra. Vishwamitra successfully completed his Yagna and returned to Mithila along with Ram and Laxman. During that time, Mithila’s ruler Janak had organised a Swayamvar for Princess Sita.

The Swayamvar task for all participants was to lift and string a massive bow, Shiva Dhanusha, which was laid resting on the ground. However, it was such a heavy and enormous bow that participants failed to lift it. Sage Vishwamitra then asked Ram, who strung the bow, breaking it into two. King Janak was delighted and got Sita married to Lord Ram.

Vivah Panchami Rituals

In the morning, devotees bathe and dress in clean, fresh clothing.

The idols of Bhagwan Rama and Mata Sita are decorated.

Bhagwan Ram is given yellow robes, while Mata Sita is given crimson cloths.

‘Vivah Prasang,’ the sacred Baal-Kand script, was read by either the priest or family members.

Listening to the legend of Lord Rama and Maa Sita’s wedding is believed to bring happiness and blessings.

On this day, reciting the Ramcharitmana ensures a happy and wealthy family life.

The devotion of Bhagwan Rama and Mata Sita would help you in resolving all family conflicts.

Devotees chant devotional and religious songs as well as sacred mantras in praise of the deities (bhajans).

In the ‘Ramleela,’ the Vivah Panchami takes place in various settings.

The celebration is concluded with the offering of a final Aarti and Bhog Prasad after the priest completes the Vivah Panchami Puja.

Vivah Panchami Benefits

If any difficulties develop in your marriage, performing puja on the day of Vivah Panchami can help you in overcoming them.

Worship on this day may remove any difficulty that arises in a person’s married life.

Worshipping the combined form of Lord Shri Ram and Mata Sita aids in obtaining both of their blessings as well as the removal of all obstacles in a person’s marriage.

Furthermore, chanting Bala Kanda’s Path is very important during the idols’ wedding ceremony.

Reciting the Ramcharitmanas also promotes pleasant family life.

Preparation Underway In Janakpur

The Indian State Uttarakhand’s Tourism Minister Satpalji Maharaj is also expected to come to Janakpurdham with Ram’s parade from Ayodhya to participate in the Vivah Panchamai celebrations.

Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar Sah, Mayor of Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan City, shared that the local government and the Greater Janakpur Area Development Council had begun cleaning the city’s famous Barha Bigha ground for the occasion.

He informed that the city would also set up temporary health posts manned by MBBS doctors and provide round-the-clock ambulance service.