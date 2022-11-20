Kul Man Ghising Casted Vote From Ramechhap

Kul Man Ghising Casted Vote From Ramechhap

Nov. 20, 2022, 8:51 a.m.

Projected as a man of light, Kul Man Ghising, managing director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), has casted his vote from a Dahu Poling Center of Sunapti Rural Municipality Ward 4 Ramechhap.

MD Ghising was first voter to cast vote from the poling center. Despite his busy schedule to manage the electricity all over Nepal during the counting, MD Ghising left his village town to exercise his voting right.

MD Ghising has already directed NEA’s staff to supply uninterrupted electricity in counting centers. He will return to Kathmandu to give necessary directions from load centers.

Kulman 2.JPG

Kulman 4.JPG

Kulman 33.JPG

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

