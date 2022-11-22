UML’s Krishna Gopal Shrestha Wins in Kathmandu-9

Krishna Gopal Shrestha from CPN (UML) has been elected a member of the House of Representatives (HoR) from constituency-9 in Kathmandu.
Shrestha won by garnering 10,949 votes against his nearest competitor Tek Bahadur Pokharel, an independent candidate, who received 9,758 votes.
Kalpana Dhamala, a common candidate of the ruling alliance from CPN (Maoist Center), received 5,852 votes.
Shrestha was also elected a member of the HoR in the election held in 2017
