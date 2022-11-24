General Elections: NC, UML And Maoist Center Are Leading Vote Count

The vote count for the election to the House of Representatives and Province Assembly held on November 20 is underway.

According to the Election Commission (EC), out of 165 constituencies, the counting of votes of 132 constituencies was underway till 5:30 pm Wednesday. The results of 20 seats have already been published.

EC's update put that Nepali Congress has won eight seats while CPN (UML) won elections in four, CPN (Maoist Centre) in two, CPN (Unified Socialist) and Rashtriya Swatantra Party each one and other fringe parties four seats.

Three large parties have been leading the undergoing vote counting. Nepali Congress is leading the vote count in 44 seats, UML in 41, Rastriya Swatantra Party in seven, CPN (Unified Socialist) in six and other parties and candidates in 20 seats. The vote count is yet to begin in 13 constituencies.

Similarly, Nepali Congress won the election to the Province Assembly in three seats in Province-1 while CPN (Maoist Centre) in two seats, according to the EC.

Similarly, NC is leading in nine seats, CPN (Maoist Centre) in five, CPN (UML) in 20, CPN (Unified Socialist) in three and Rashtriya Swatantra Party in two seats in Province 1.

Janamat Party has won the election in three seats under Province Assembly while Janata Samajbadi Party, CPN (Maoist Centre) and Democratic Socialist Party each in one seat in Madhes Province.

Janamat Party is leading vote count in three seats, Nepal Congress in 11, JSP in eight, CPN (Maoist Centre) in six, Democratic Socialist Party in four and other others in 19 seats in Madhes Province.

According to the EC, Nepali Congress has won the election in eight seats, CPN (UML) in four, CPN (Maoist Centre) and CPN (Unified Socialist) each in one seat in Bagmati Province.

NC is leading the vote count in 12 seats, CPN (UML) in 11 seats, CPN (Maoist Centre) in eight, CPN (Unified Socialist) in four and Rashtriya Prajatantra Party in six seats.

Similarly, three candidates of the Nepali Congress won the election while two candidates of CPN (UML), one of CPN (Maoist Centre) and an independent candidate in Gandaki Province. NC is leading the vote count in 10 seats, CPN (UML) in nine seats, Maoist Centre in four and CPN (Unified Socialist) in one seat.

Two candidates of the CPN (UML) won the election while two of JSP and one each of NC, CPN (Maoist Centre) and one independent candidate in Lumbini Province. CPN (UML) is leading the vote count in 13 seats, NC in 11 and CPN (Maoist Centre) in three seats.

According to the EC, out of 24 seats under Province Assembly in Karnali Province, NC has become victorious in two seats so far. NC is leading in four seats, CPN (Maoist Centre) in six and CPN (UML) in two seats.

Likewise in Sudurpaschim Province, NC and CPN (Maoist Centre) won the election one seat each. NC is leading the vote count in six seats, CPN (Maoist Centre) in four, and CPN (UML) and Nagarik Unmukti Party in two seats each and CPN (Unified Socialist) in one seat. (RSS)