State Minister f\For Foreign Affairs Of Japan Takei Shunsuke Observed General Elections

State Minister f\For Foreign Affairs Of Japan Takei Shunsuke Observed General Elections

Nov. 27, 2022, 5:48 p.m.

As Nepal is in the process of consolidating the democratic process through holding periodical elections, observation from high-level international delegations is highly important. ‘

Japanese minsiter with president.jpg

Sending a high-level delegation under the State Minister of Foreign Affairs Takei Shunsuke during the last general elections held on November 20, Japan has that it is ready to support Nepal’s efforts to strengthen and consolidate democracy in Nepal.

Japanese miniser in observation.jpg

Among 4 international observers and observers from the Kathmandu-based diplomatic missions, the Japanese observer team led by TAKEI Shunsuke, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, and his team visited Nepal from November 20 to 21, 2022.

Japanese foreign minsiter with chairperson of natinal assembly.jpg

During their stay in Nepal, they observe the election of the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly, held on November 20, 2022.

State Minister Takei observed the polling stations on November 20 and a counting center on November 21. He also paid courtesy calls to Bidya Devi Bhandari, President of Nepal, Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Chairperson of the National Assembly, and Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya, Chief Election Commissioner.

According to Face Book page of the Embassy of Japan Kathmandu, State Minister Takei is the highest dignitary who led the election observer from Japan to Nepal. The visit was short but fruitful. During the visit, State Minister observed and learned that the election of Nepal was carried out in a fair, transparent and peaceful manner in general. He also expressed his wish to continue exchanging views with relevant authorities of Nepal to further promote and improve the system of democracy of Japan and Nepal.

Japanese minsier with CEC.jpg

The year 2022 is the 120th anniversary of the International Student Exchanges between Japan and Nepal. The visit and election observation by State Minister Takei are one of the highlights of this memorable year.

Japanese minister at meeting.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Zonta Club of Kathmandu Organized Walkathon Against Gender-based Violence
Nov 27, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3 New Cases And 38 Recoveries
Nov 27, 2022
Subash Nembang Elected From Ilam-2
Nov 27, 2022
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Mainly Fair In Gandaki, Lumibni, Madhesh, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Nov 27, 2022
RPP Leader Bohara Wins HoR Seat From Rupandehi-3, Defeating Home Minister Khad
Nov 26, 2022

More on National

Nepal Art Council To Organize Art And Handicraft Exhibition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
KALI GANDAKI TOURISM: Mukti Chhetra to Harihar Chhetra By Keshab Poudel 3 days, 16 hours ago
Korean Government Agree To Support Expansion Of Nepal Korea Friendship Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 15 hours ago
GENERAL ELECTIONS From Diplomats' Lens By Keshab Poudel 6 days, 7 hours ago
General Elections Held Peacefully All Over Nepal, Vote Counting From Tonight:: CEC Thapaliya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Voting For New Parliament Begins, Nepalese Are Voting For New Parliament Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Zonta Club of Kathmandu Organized Walkathon Against Gender-based Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3 New Cases And 38 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2022
Rs. 37 Billion Pledged Under Foreign Loans, Grants Not Received By Agencies Nov 27, 2022
Subash Nembang Elected From Ilam-2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 27, 2022
World Cup Football 2022: Argentina Beats Mexico By 2-0 By Agencies Nov 27, 2022
European leaders visit Kyiv to show solidarity with Ukraine By Agencies Nov 27, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75