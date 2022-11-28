Korean Embassy Provides Awards To The Winners of 2022K-Culture Online Video Contest

The award ceremony for the 2022K-Culture Online Video Contest was held on the premises Of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea recently. The winning participants were provided with certificates and gifts. The I51Prize was for Samsung Galaxy A13 Mobile, the 2nd Prize was for Samsung Galaxy A04s mobile and the 3rd Prize was for Samsung Galaxy Buds2.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal hosted the 2022 K-Culture Online Video Contest from August 16 to September 18. The winner announcement was made on October 1 1, 2022.

The Top 3 winners of the 2022 K-Culture Online Video Contest are Sharia Ali, Ist Prize winner, Sesam Rana Magar,2nd Prize winner, and Puja Lamsal 3rd Prizewinner.

All three participants showed their interest in Korean Culture in their unique way. Sharia Ali presented the video in the Korean Language. Sesam Rana Magar explained about finding opportunities in South Korea, and Puja Lamsal shared how K-pop has influenced her.

K-Culture Online Video Contest is an annual Online Public Diplomacy program of the Embassy, which began in 2021. The theme for this year's contest was "What I love about Korea."

The contestants were expected to create video content related to Korean or Korean culture, how they came to know about Korea, or anything related but not limited to history, drama, movies, food, music, beauty, entertainment, etc. or why they love Korea.

The Embassy will organize the K-Culture Online Video Contest every year. Thus, the Embassy hopes that many Nepali youths will actively participate in this program in the coming years.