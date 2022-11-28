NIBL Ace Capital To Invest In H Medical & Diagnostics Private Limited

NIBL Ace Capital to invest in H Medical & Diagnostics Private Limited, (Dugar Healthcare) a growing healthcare company in Nepal in collaboration with TATA Group, India”

Nov. 28, 2022, 8:05 p.m.

NIBL Ace Capital Limited (NIBL Ace), a leading investment bank in Nepal, announced to invest in H Medical & Diagnostics Private Limited, (Dugar Healthcare Company, in collaboration with TATA Group of India.

Shivanth Bahadur Pandé, Chief Executive Officer of NIBL Ace and Abhishek Dugar, Vice Chairman and CEO of H. Medical & Diagnostic Private Limited (HMDL), a division of Dugar Healthcare, have signed a definitive investment agreement on 27 November 2022.

HMDL in collaboration with Tata Medical and Diagnostics, a wholly owned subsidiary of TATA Group, India's largest salt to software conglomerate, has grown to become one of the leading companies in medical tech and diagnostic sectors which develops, produces and markets futuristic diagnostic products including medical equipment, reagents, pharmaceuticals drugs and other products.

HMDL, which was established in 2021, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, quickly created a niche for itself by importing affordable PCR kits manufactured by Tata Medical and Diagnostics. So much so it captured major market share in Nepal by building a highly recognizable brand portfolio with robust sales of COVID PCR kits and reagents. HMDL also introduced a Tata manufactured mobile diagnostic van which can access remotest of the areas in Nepal's mountainous regions to carry out diagnostic tests.

With the laudable objective of providing affordable healthcare all over Nepal, the company plans to establish and operate fully fledged manufacturing units to produce diagnostic and reagents products in Nepal, apart from setting up high tech futuristic diagnostic centers all over the country and launch different products & services in collaboration with TATA medical and diagnostics, India. Their entire business focus would be integrating futuristic and emerging technologies into healthcare. They will also work in tandem with other diagnostic labs and hospitals to provide integrated and affordable healthcare solutions to the masses.

