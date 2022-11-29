Australian Ambassador Felicity Volk Inaugurates Resource Centre At The Madarsa School In Biratnagar

Nov. 29, 2022, 7:59 a.m.

Australian Ambassador to Nepal, Felicity Volk has inaugurated a Resource Centre at the Madrasa Shahabjia Secondary School in Biratnagar which has been established with Australian funding.

“Delighted to open a resource centre at Shahbajiya School, which will help create a safe learning space for students. Very pleased to support the focus on girl’s education by Australian alum, Shehnaz Ansari, who initiated the centre under the Australian Alumni Public Diplomacy Fund,” tweets ambassador Felicity Volk.

Inaugurating centre, Ambassador Volk said that social inclusion underpins all Australian development activities in Nepal and the Australian Embassy is pleased to support expanded learning opportunities for girls and boys from the Muslim community in Biratnagar reports the media.

The Resource Centre, established through Embassy’s Australian Alumni Public Diplomacy Fund, was conceived by Australia Awards alumna, Shehnaz Ansari. The Centre is equipped with a library to encourage good reading habits and support understanding of different cultures and geography.

