Suresh Raj Sharma Appointed As A Member Of Independent UN’s Independent Audit Advisory Committee

Nov. 30, 2022, 3:27 p.m.

UN General Assembly elected Suresh Raj Sharma as a member of the Independent Audit Advisory Committee of the United Nations for a three-year term of office, beginning on 1 January 2023.

