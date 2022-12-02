NIBL Wins "The Banker" "Bank Of The Year 2022" Award

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd. (NIBL) have won the prestigious Financial Times, Bank of the Year 2022 award. Nepal Investment Bank has been selected as the best bank of the country.

This is NIBLs sixth time winning the coveted award of the banking industry, making us the bank that has won this award for the most number of times from Nepal.

Winning this award is a testament to NIBLs significant contributions made towards Nepal’s financial sector and society in general. It is also the banks willingness to strive towards growth and sustainability that has helped us bag this prestigious accolade. The Chairman of our bank Prithvi Bahadur Pandé and CEO Jyoti Prakash Pandey personally attended the award in London, United Kingdom on December 1st Thursday and received the award on the banks behalf. The bank won this award by meeting the required criteria set by Financial times.

The banks upward growth and performance were as a result of strategic initiatives and technological advancements undertaken which has given the bank a competitive advantage over its competitors. The bank has also offered various products and services to its broad customer base to gain an upper hand in the market.

The bank has consistently focused in providing financial accessibility and inclusion to the underprivileged segments of our society by providing low interest deprived sector lending products thereby improving the standard of living in those areas. NIBL has further provided financial awareness and training programs to people who have not had access to banking services in these areas. The bank has significantly contributed towards CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) by vehemently supporting Nepali culture arts and heritage wherever possible.

NIBL would like to thank the Financial Times for the deserved recognition bestowed upon us as well as the banks shareholders and stakeholders for making this award a possibility.

NIBL has been catering to its customer from 88 branches, 133 ATMs, 22 extension counters, 10 revenue collection counters and 60 branchless banking counters. The Bank, being the recipient of five Bank of the Year awards for exemplary service and business, was accredited with Euromoney awards for “Best Bank 2018” and “Best Bank 2021” from the international publication - Euromoney. Further, ICRA Nepal (International Credit Rating Agency- Nepal) has given the bank a credit rating of A.