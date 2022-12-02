World Cup 2022: Japan Defeats Spain, Enter Into Knockout Stage

World Cup 2022: Japan Defeats Spain, Enter Into Knockout Stage

Dec. 2, 2022, 7:31 a.m.

In the men's soccer World Cup, Japan again came from behind to seize victory. Japan defeated former champion Spain 2-1 in a Group E match, advancing to the knockout stage.

Spain took the control of the game at the beginning, with Alvaro Morata scoring in the 11th minute.

The tide turned when Japan sent in two attackers at the start of the second half.

Japan took the ball with aggressive defense, and Doan Ritsu scored a game-tying goal in the 48th minute.

Just three minutes later, Mitoma Kaoru turned a cross ball, and Tanaka Ao pushed it in.

Japan endured Spain's intense attack and persevered.

Japan also came from behind to win its match against Germany last week. The Samurai Blue has advanced to the knockout stage for the second consecutive tournament.

Agencies

