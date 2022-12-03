Ukrainians Face Widespread Blackouts

Ukrainians Face Widespread Blackouts

Dec. 3, 2022, 7:53 a.m.

Leaders in Ukraine are trying to prepare their people for a relentless new phase of fighting. They are telling them to stock up on food and warm clothing. They say attacks by Russian forces could lead to total blackouts.

Residents of the capital Kyiv are already facing a cold, dark winter. They have seen the Russians launch one attack after another against the power grid. Utility providers say they can meet only about 70 percent of demand.

Some workplaces in Kyiv have been plunged into darkness for more than four hours a day. That has forced them to scale back production.

One worker at an auto repair garage said that, without electricity, they can only do about a quarter of the work they used to do. He added that they won't be able to stay in business if it keeps up.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his concern to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He told Putin by phone on Friday that he condemns the attacks on infrastructure. However, Putin says the strikes are an "inevitable" response to Ukrainian military aggression.

Agencies

Mask, Sculptures Of Balkumari Temple Stolen
Dec 03, 2022
South Korea Reaches To Knockout Round Defeating Portugal
Dec 03, 2022
World Cup 2022: Japan Defeats Spain, Enter Into Knockout Stage
Dec 02, 2022
NEA Makes Rs. 8 Billion Profit In Three Months
Dec 01, 2022
Nepali Female Journalists Face Online Violence
Dec 01, 2022

More on International

China Partially Lifts Lockdown In Southern City of Guangzhou After Protests By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin Passes Away By Agencies 2 days, 20 hours ago
NATO Accuses Putin Of Weaponizing Cold By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Beijing Grapples With 'Zero-COVID' Unrest By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
US-Russia Nuclear Control Talks Postponed By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
Anti-coronavirus Curbs Erupt In Beijing, Shanghai And Elsewhere By Agencies 5 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

NADA Demands To Allow Import Of All Vehicles And Concessional Loans By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2022
NEA MD Ghising Inaugurated EV Nepal Expo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2022
Mask, Sculptures Of Balkumari Temple Stolen By Agencies Dec 03, 2022
South Korea Reaches To Knockout Round Defeating Portugal By Agencies Dec 03, 2022
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 03, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 06 Positive Cases And 23 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75