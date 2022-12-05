Election Commission Calls Poll Candidates To Submit Expense Details Within 35 Days

Dec. 5, 2022, 7:37 a.m.

The Election Commission (EC) has instructed the candidates in the election of the member of the House of Representatives (HoR) and the Provincial Assembly (PA) to submit details of their expenditure within 35 days from the announcement of the final results of the poll held on November 20.

Candidates of the HoR and PA election under the First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) will have to present the expenses in line with Schedule 40 of Election Guidelines 2079.

Similarly, the candidates under the proportional representation (PR) electoral system will have to submit the details in line with Schedule 34 of the same guidelines.Guru Prasad Wagle, EC spokesperson for the PR category, said that the candidates were reminded about the need to submit expenditure details so as to clear confusion regarding the issue.

Agencies

