Coca-Cola Foundation Supported TUTH To Install CREASION Oxygen Plant

CREASION, with funding from The Coca-Cola Foundation, has successfully installed and handed over an oxygen plant to the Manmohan Cardio-thoracic Vascular and Transplant Center at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), Maharajgun.

The handover ceremony was conducted in the presence of Mrs. Dev Kumari Guragain, Secretary, Minister of Health and Population, Dinesh Kafle, Director of Teaching Hospital, Uttam Krishna Shrestha, Executive Director of Manmohan Hospital,Mr. Rajesh Ayapilla, Director - Sustainability and CSR for India and South West Asia (INSWA), Adarsh Avasthi, Country Manager for Coca-Cola in Nepal and Bhutan, Aanand Mishra, Founder and President of CREASION and senior representatives from Coca-Cola Bottlers Nepal Limited.

The installed oxygen plant can serve up to 50 patients at a time and provides 240L of oxygen per second.

Dev Kumari Guragain, Secretary, Minister of Health and Population thanks CREASION and The Coca-Cola Foundation for their efforts in installing the Oxygen Plant. She shared “The pandemic had made us realize the importance of staying prepared and well-equipped with the essential materials. We are happy to have organizations support the Healthcare sector in doing so.”

The Coca-Cola Foundation shared,“We understand the importance of the healthcare sector and the installation of the Oxygen Plant is an attempt to provide assistance to the underserved community in Nepal. We hope our efforts help in the self-sufficiency of the hospital”.

Manmohan Hospital shared,” We are happy to receive the oxygen plant that has been provided by The Coca-Cola Foundation. It will help to strengthen our infrastructure to address the possible health crises.”

“It is with great pleasure, that we are able to provide oxygen plants to the people in dire need. With this collaboration we hope this plant will tackle the problem of insufficient supply of oxygen to the patients and help them in their time of need”, stated Mr. Aanand Mishra, Founder and President of CREASION.

TU Teaching Hospital was established in 1983 and is an integral part of the Institute of Medicine (IOM) of Tribhuvan University (TU). TUTH is a well-known public hospital in Nepal with a 700-bed facility. The hospital operates medical research projects and provides a major impulsion to Biomedical and Health Sciences Research (BHSR) in Nepal.

TUTH has 22 departments and provides services from basic medical and surgical problems to open heart surgery and kidney transplant along with a Cancer Ward. Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center (MCVTC), under T.U. Institute of Medicine (IOM), was established on 13th Baishakh 2066. It is designated as a center of excellence in the fields of Cardiac, Thoracic and Vascular treatment. MCVTC, led by a team of highly qualified, experienced and dedicated medical professionals, is well supported by fully devoted paramedical and non-medical staff.