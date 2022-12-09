Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1 And Gandaki Province

Dec. 9, 2022, 7 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight,

