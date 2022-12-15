Israeli Ambassador To Nepal Hanan Godder Paid A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma

Israeli Ambassador To Nepal Hanan Godder Paid A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma

Dec. 15, 2022, 6:37 p.m.

Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Hanan Goder Goldberger has paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), General Prabhu Ram Sharma, at Nepal Army Headquarters today.

During the meeting, CoAS General Sharma and ambassador Hanan Goder Goldberger discussed the issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations. According to a press release issued by the Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army, this kind of meeting helps to further strengthen the excising bilateral relations between the two countries.

