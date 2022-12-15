Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Gandaki, Lumbini And Bagmati Province

There will be partly cloudy in Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

