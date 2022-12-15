Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Gandaki, Lumbini And Bagmati Province

Dec. 15, 2022, 7:34 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country

There will be partly cloudy in Lumbini Province. along with the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.

