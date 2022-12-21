Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1

Dec. 21, 2022, 7:21 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in province 1 and fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and and mainly fair in rest of the country.

