Chilime Hub And Trishuli Transmission Line To Be Completed By May 2023

Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Kul Man Ghising visited to the under-construction power projects in Rasuwa district and asked the stakeholders to speed up the construction of the transmission line and other issues.

Ghising directed the officials and developers as development of 27 kilometres long national transmission line from Chilime hub to Trishuli hub is not as expected.

Construction of power transmission line has been focused to supply the power generated from the hydropower projects in Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts into the central grid.

The transmission line is crucial to supply the power as the Rasuwagadhi and Sanzen hydropower projects are all set to go for test transmission from May 2023. Both the projects have completed some 75 per cent of their construction works.

A single hub for power transmission would be developed at Thambuchet of Chilime and the power from the two projects would be sent to the national power grid from power collection centre located at Salakhu Dovan of Nuwakot district, the NEA said.

In Salakhu Dovan, the NEA is preparing to collect around 600 megawatts of power generated from Tadi, Trishuli-III ‘B’, Rasuwagadhi, Sanzen, Upper Trishuli-I, Langtangkhola, Super Mailung, Upper Mailung and Langtang Bhotekoshi proejcts.