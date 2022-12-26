China Congratulates Prachanda On Becoming Nepal’s New PM, Hopes To Deepen Bilateral Ties

China Congratulates Prachanda On Becoming Nepal’s New PM, Hopes To Deepen Bilateral Ties

Dec. 26, 2022, 8:44 p.m.

China has congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center), also known as Prachanda, on his appointment as the new prime minister of Nepal, and is willing to continue working with the Nepalese government to deepen bilateral ties, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari appointed Prachanda as the new prime minister after the latter garnered the support of 169 lawmakers in the 275-strong House of Representatives.

Prachanda, who had previously served twice as prime minister, was sworn in on Monday afternoon.

China noticed that the election in Nepal was conducted smoothly and congratulated Prachanda on becoming the new prime minister, Mao Ning, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told a routine press conference on Monday.

We believe that with the joint efforts of the Nepalese government and people, and with the consultation and coordination of various parties and political forces, Nepal will maintain stability and economic and social development, Mao said.

As a traditional friendly neighbor, China attaches great importance to China-Nepal relations, and is willing to work with the new government of Nepal to expand and deepen friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, the spokesperson said.

The two countries will jointly build a high-quality Belt and Road network, injecting new impetus into the development and prosperity of China-Nepal friendship from generation to generation, Mao said.

Global Times

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chilime Hub And Trishuli Transmission Line To Be Completed By May 2023
Dec 26, 2022
President Administers Oath Of Office To Newly appointed PM Prachanda And 8-Member Cabinet
Dec 26, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Madhesh Province
Dec 26, 2022
Prachanda Becomes Prime Minister For Third Time
Dec 25, 2022
Christmas Day 2022: Importance And Significant To Christian Community
Dec 25, 2022

More on National

PROYEL: Fighting Against GBV By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall Mountain Regionrovince 1, Bagmati and Gandkai Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Nepali Ranks Third In UN Peace Keeping, Over 6,000 Nepal Army Soldiers Serving 12 Different Missions By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Japan Hands Over New Classrooms in Amargadhi Municipality, Dadeldhura District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Nepali And Indian Army Starts the 16th Nepal-India Joint Military Exercise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
ACT Project Launched In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Chilime Hub And Trishuli Transmission Line To Be Completed By May 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2022
President Administers Oath Of Office To Newly appointed PM Prachanda And 8-Member Cabinet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2022
Kathmandu Mercury Plunges To 4.3°C By Agencies Dec 26, 2022
Ukraine Orthodox Churches Hold Christmas Mass On 25th In Break With Russia By Agencies Dec 26, 2022
Taliban Order NGOs In Afghanistan To Suspend Female Employees By Agencies Dec 26, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Madhesh Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 26, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75