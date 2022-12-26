Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Madhesh Province

Dec. 26, 2022, 7:06 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Madesh Province, along with the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas mainly fair in the rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province tonight.

