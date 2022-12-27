Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio Congratulated Prime Minister Puspa Kamal Dahal

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio Congratulated Prime Minister Puspa Kamal Dahal For His Inauguration

Dec. 27, 2022, 6:32 p.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida KISHIDA Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan, sent Puspa Kamal Dahal an official letter congratulating his inauguration as Prime Minister of Nepal on December 26, 2022.

The Government of Japan is looking forward to further working with the Government of Nepal to promote the bilateral relations and friendship between two countries and cooperate in the social and economic development of Nepal under the leadership of Prime Minister Dahal.

