The United States Congratulated Newly Appointed Prime Minister Dahal

The United States congratulates newly-appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and his coalition on their victory in Nepal’s federal election. We are proud to have had robust and longstanding ties with Nepal and will continue to stand with the Government of Nepal to promote issues of bilateral, regional, and global importance, such as achieving sustainable economic growth and strengthening democracy and human rights.

Nepal's commitment to democracy is an example to countries around the world, and we commend all those involved. We look forward to supporting Nepal as it continues to deepen its democratic traditions.