China Resumed Rasuwa/Kerun Port For Two Way Trade

China Resumed Rasuwa/Kerun Port For Two Way Trade

Dec. 28, 2022, 7:09 p.m.

Rasuwa/Kerung port between Nepal and the People’s Republic of China has officially resumed its operation for two-way trade from today.

The Department of Commerce of the Tibet Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China organized an official ceremony in Kerung today to observe the opening of the port.

Kerun opens 2.jpg

Kerun resume 2.jpg

Similarly, Hilsa/Purang port has also been opened for one-way trade from 26 December 2022.

The resumption of the ports is expected to augment bilateral trade between Nepal and China.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rahughat Hydel Project To Be Completed By August, 2023
Dec 28, 2022
Chinese Team Arrived To Conduct Feasibility Study Of Nepal-China Coss-border Railway
Dec 28, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Hilly Region Of Province 1
Dec 28, 2022
Indian Prime Minister Modi Congratulated PM Prachanda
Dec 27, 2022
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio Congratulated Prime Minister Puspa Kamal Dahal
Dec 27, 2022

More on Economy

Rahughat Hydel Project To Be Completed By August, 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 14 minutes ago
Chilime Hub And Trishuli Transmission Line To Be Completed By May 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Digital Transparency Can Bring Transparency: Governor Adhikary By Agencies 4 days, 11 hours ago
NIBL Decides To Distribute 11 Percent Of Total Dividend By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Concerns Over Chinese Contractors Holds Up Expansion Of Nepal-India power Trade By Agencies 1 week ago
Nepal Electricity Authority Exports Power Worth Rs. 11.16 Billion To India By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

High Places By Hemang Dixit Dec 28, 2022
Chinese Team Arrived To Conduct Feasibility Study Of Nepal-China Coss-border Railway By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2022
Russia Bans Export Of Crude Oil Hitting Back At Crude Oil Price Cap By Agencies Dec 28, 2022
COVID-19 Greatly Increased Risks Of Heart, Vein Disorders: Study By Agencies Dec 28, 2022
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy Hilly Region Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 28, 2022
Indian Prime Minister Modi Congratulated PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 27, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75